Libyan Red Crescent denies 11,300 death toll cited by UN

Court rejects his plea to suspend a conviction a day before the deadline of submitting nomination papers for the elections
The Libyan Red Crescent on Sunday denied that last week's flooding resulted in 11,300 deaths after the United Nations offered that toll, citing the rescue group.
"We are shocked to see our name mixed up with these figures," Libyan Red Crescent spokesman Tawfik Shoukri told AFP from Benghazi, adding that "they add to the confusion and distress of the families of the missing".
Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after rejecting her family's demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan
Under the pilot, qualified H-1B visa applicants will not have to travel abroad to renew work visa
Residents say the series of small earthquakes — sometimes hundreds per day — had damaged roads and buildings
Western allies of Israel have increasingly expressed concern with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians
The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile
The boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast
'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses