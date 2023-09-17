Libyan Red Crescent denies 11,300 death toll cited by UN

Photo: AP

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 4:00 PM

The Libyan Red Crescent on Sunday denied that last week's flooding resulted in 11,300 deaths after the United Nations offered that toll, citing the rescue group.

"We are shocked to see our name mixed up with these figures," Libyan Red Crescent spokesman Tawfik Shoukri told AFP from Benghazi, adding that "they add to the confusion and distress of the families of the missing".

ALSO READ: