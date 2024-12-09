Lebanon's Hezbollah sees 'major, dangerous' change in Syria

(L-R) Lebanon's late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, then Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart at the time, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, at an official dinner in Damascus in February 2010. AFP File photo

Lebanon's Hezbollah views events in Syria as a "major, dangerous and new transformation", a senior Hezbollah politician said on Monday, the Iran-backed group's first reaction to the toppling of its ally Bashar al-Assad.

Hezbollah played a major part propping up Assad through years of war in Syria, before bringing its fighters back to Lebanon over the last year to fight in a bruising war with Israel - a redeployment which weakened Syrian government lines.

His downfall has stripped Hezbollah of a vital ally along Lebanon's eastern border. Assad-ruled Syria long served as a vital conduit for Iran to supply weapons to Hezbollah.