Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam the new prime minister-designate?

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun summoned jurist Nawaf Salam to designate him as Lebanon's prime minister, after a majority of Lebanese lawmakers nominated him for the post.

Salam, 71, is an attorney and judge who served as Lebanon's ambassador to the United Nations from 2007-17.

He won support from 84 of Lebanon's 128 parliamentarians, among them leading Christian and Druze factions and prominent Sunni Muslim lawmakers, including Hezbollah allies.

But Hezbollah and its ally the Shi'ite Amal Movement, which hold all the seats reserved for Shi'ite Muslims in parliament, named nobody. Hezbollah accused its opponents of seeking to exclude the group.

Salam joined International Court of Justice in 2018 and was named as its president on February 6, 2024 for a three-year term, the first Lebanese judge to the hold the position .