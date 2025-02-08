Lebanon forms government after 2-year caretaker cabinet

Lebanon's new prime minister-designate Nawaf Salam (L) arrives at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, on January 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

Lebanon's presidency announced on Saturday that a new government had been formed, after more than two years in which an interim cabinet had led the crisis-hit country.

President Joseph Aoun signed a decree "to form a government of 24 ministers", the presidency said in a post on X.

It also announced two other decrees, in which the newly appointed president "accepted the resignation of (caretaker) prime minister Najib Mikati's government" and formally appointed "Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to form the government".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After more than two years of political stalemate, former army chief Aoun was elected president and Salam approved as premier.

The new government faces the daunting task of implementing reforms needed to unlock billions of dollars from international donors after years of economic crisis, overseeing a fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and rebuilding a war-scarred country.