Lebanon facing 'catastrophic' situation as 600,000 displaced

Lebanese security forces check on displaced people who have set up makeshift shelters on Beirut's seaside promenade on October 10, 2024. — AFP

United Nations officials warned on Wednesday that Lebanon was staring down a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis as the number of internally displaced people hit 600,000 and Israel presses its offensive against Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in clashes with Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, using rocket-propelled weapons to repel Israeli attempts to breach the border.

"Lebanon finds itself facing a conflict and a humanitarian crisis of catastrophic proportions," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, told a briefing.

She expressed "hope that Israel too will now be ready to add its support to the many calls and appeals that are out there" for de-escalation.

But as fighting raged, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down, warning Lebanon could face "a long war...like we see in Gaza."

Israel has intensified air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon since September 23, leaving more than 1,190 people dead and forcing more than a million to flee, according to an AFP tally of official figures.