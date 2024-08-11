Kuwait: Armed robbery at currency exchange office, accused arrested

Photo: X/@Moi_kuw

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 6:02 PM

A man was arrested after he committed an armed robbery at a currency exchange office in the Fintas area of the country, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The accused stormed the exchange office with a firearm, following which he fled in a stolen taxi.

After thorough investigations, detectives were able to locate the accused with the help of surveillance cameras and arrested him, the Ministry said further in a social media post.

According to the ministry, the accused confessed to the crime and also revealed the location of the hidden firearm.