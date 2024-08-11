Kuwait: Armed robbery at currency exchange office, accused arrested

The spray was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms
A man was arrested after he committed an armed robbery at a currency exchange office in the Fintas area of the country, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The accused stormed the exchange office with a firearm, following which he fled in a stolen taxi.
After thorough investigations, detectives were able to locate the accused with the help of surveillance cameras and arrested him, the Ministry said further in a social media post.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the ministry, the accused confessed to the crime and also revealed the location of the hidden firearm.
The accused has been referred to competent authorities for necessary legal measures.
ALSO READ:
The spray was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms
Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk
It occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology said
Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones