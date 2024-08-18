Kuwait: Power cuts announced in many areas due to 'fuel supply disruption'

If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Kuwait on Sunday announced carrying out power cuts in several residential neighborhoods that report high electricity consumption .
According to the state-run KUNA news agency, the move comes following “a fuel supply disruption” that shut down desalination plants and some power stations.
In a social media post, the country’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the power cuts are being carried out “in order to maintain the stability of the country's power grid”.
The Ministry also urged residents to conserve electricity during peak hours, between 11am and 5pm.
