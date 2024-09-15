Jordan's king appoints new PM after general election

The 56-year-old Jaafar Hassan has to tackle an unemployment rate of 21 per cent. — AFP

Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday nominated his chief of staff to be the new prime minister, the royal palace said, charging him with forming a government after parliamentary elections.

The outgoing premier, Bisher Khasawneh, submitted his resignation to the king earlier on Sunday.

Under the kingdom's constitution, the government usually resigns after legislative elections. It is the king who appoints the prime minister, not parliament which has limited powers.

"King Abdullah on Sunday tasked Jaafar Hassan with forming a new government," a palace statement said.

As well as being chief of staff, the 56-year-old Hassan was previously planning minister.

In Tuesday's election Jordan's leading Islamist party, the Islamic Action Front, became the largest in parliament, winning 31 out of the 138 seats.

The IAF is a political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, and the result gives the Islamists their largest representation since 1989.

Despite a low turnout of 32 per cent, the party's success came with voters frustrated about economic woes and Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan in 1994 signed a peace treaty with Israel, becoming only the second Arab state to do so after Egypt, but regular protests have called for the treaty's dissolution since the war erupted last October.