Israel's Netanyahu fires defence minister citing 'lack of trust'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on Tuesday, saying he had no trust in him over the management of Israel's ongoing military operations.

Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to succeed Gallant as defence minister, while Gideon Saar becomes the new foreign minister, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu said that beyond differing opinions, a "crisis of trust gradually opened ... and this crisis does not allow for the normal continuation of the management of the campaign," he said.

"In light of this, I decided today to terminate the term of office of the Minister of Defence," he added in a statement.

Commenting on the news, Gallant said that working to ensure the country's security would remain the "mission of his life".

"The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life," Gallant said on X, minutes after Netanyahu announced his dismissal.

The move comes as Israel is pressing on in fierce battles with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and as Iran vowed retaliation to Israel's attack on it last month.