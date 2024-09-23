Lebanon: At least 274 killed, over thousands injured in Israeli strikes; next 'phase' of attacks announced

Millions had voted for the opposition parliamentarian, putting faith in his graft-fighting pledge and vow to bolster a fragile economic recovery
At least 274 people were killed in Lebanon on Monday, including 21 children, the bloodiest daily toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
Israel said its air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon had targeted hundreds of Hezbollah sites, and it warned of more to come.
After almost a year of bombardment in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, from where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel.
Israel's military on Monday struck Hezbollah in Lebanon's south, eastern Bekaa valley and northern region near Syria in its most widespread strikes.
About 5,000 people had been wounded "in less than a week" of Israeli attacks, after Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded and an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.
Here are the latest updates of the ongoing escalation.
The Israeli military is preparing for the next stage of its 'operation' in Lebanon after launching a wave of air strikes against Hezbollah targets on Monday morning, the military chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi said.
"Essentially, we are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years. This is very significant. We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases," he said in a statement, giving no details but adding that he would "elaborate shortly".
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the escalating situation in Lebanon and very concerned by the large number of civilian casualties reported by Lebanese authorities, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday
Health workers in southern Lebanon scrambled to treat hundreds of people wounded on Monday, as families rushed to flee the deadliest Israeli strikes in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.
"Wounded people are pouring in non-stop... I don't know how many have been wounded because the injured are lining the street outside the hospital," said an employee of the Tebnin hospital in southern Lebanon, requesting anonymity citing security concerns.
The United States is sending a "small number" of additional troops to the Middle East in response to rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said Monday, giving few further details.
The announcement comes as fears of a broader regional war grow, with Israel striking hundreds of targets in Lebanon in what is by far the deadliest cross-border escalation in nearly a year of violence between Israel and Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanese people to move away from danger as the Israeli military pounded Hezbollah targets in the country's south and east on Monday.
"Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes," Netanyahu said in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Jordan has suspended flights operated by Jordanian carriers to Beirut until further notice, the country's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said on Monday.
A source close to Hezbollah said an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday targeted the group's commander for south Lebanon, where the movement has clashed with Israel for nearly a year.
"The target of the Israeli strike was Ali Karake, the current commander of the southern front and the third-in-command after" two top commanders who were both killed in Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs in recent weeks, said the source requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. It was unclear whether he had been killed, the source said.
An Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday evening, a security source told Reuters, but said it was not immediately clear what type of strike was used or what was hit.
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll in Israeli strikes Monday rose to 274, including 21 children, the bloodiest daily toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.
The toll stood at "274 dead including 21 children and 39 women -- that's who we know about until now", Abiad told reporters, adding "thousands of families from the targeted areas have been displaced".
The dead also included two rescuers, with 16 other emergency workers wounded, he said, adding that "two ambulances, a fire truck and a medical centre were targeted".
ALSO READ:
Millions had voted for the opposition parliamentarian, putting faith in his graft-fighting pledge and vow to bolster a fragile economic recovery
The Israeli military launched its most widespread wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah in nearly a year of conflict
Cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster in early August, according to a preliminary United Nations report
They were among 13 sequences reconstructed from people whose remains were found at the Oakhurst shelter and lived 1,300-10,000 years ago
Union boss calls winter fuel payments cut 'cruel'
More than 540 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Wajima in the 72 hours to Sunday morning — the heaviest continuous rain since comparative data became available in 1976
Heavy rains flood Gaza displacement camps