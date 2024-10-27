Israeli relatives of Hamas attack victims interrupt Netanyahu speech

Relatives of hostages and their supporters lead a demonstration around Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023. — Reuters File

Screaming relatives of Hamas attack victims interrupted a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday during October 7 commemorations.

Netanyahu stood motionless at a lectern during the ceremony in Jerusalem as audience members in the crowd shouted, interrupting him for more than a minute, according to a live broadcast of the speech.

One of the protesters repeatedly shouted: "My father was killed."

Public and diplomatic pressure has been on Netanyahu's administration to do more to strike a deal for securing the release of captives still held in Gaza.

Israeli spy chief David Barnea is scheduled to head to Doha on Sunday for talks aimed at restarting negotiations towards reaching a Gaza hostage release deal.

Families of the remaining hostages along with several Western leaders have called on the Israeli government to broker an agreement after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this month.

Israeli and US officials as well as some analysts said Sinwar had been a key obstacle to a deal allowing for the release of 97 hostages still held by militants in Gaza, 34 of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

Critics in Israel have also accused Netanyahu of obstructing mediation for a truce and hostage-release deal.