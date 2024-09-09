Israeli police intercept 74 handguns smuggled from Jordan

Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security
Israeli police confiscated 74 handguns being smuggled into the country from Jordan at a border crossing by Eilat on Monday.
The seizure comes one day after a Jordanian murdered three Israelis at another border crossing.
Inspectors at the Yitzhak Rabin border crossing in Eilat uncovered 74 handguns and 61 magazines in a vehicle entering from Jordan. Police detained the driver of the car and a passenger, both residents of the Negev Bedouin town of Bir Hadaj.
On Sunday, Jordanian Bedouin Maher Diab al-Jazi shot and killed three Israelis at the Allenby border crossing, near Jericho, after approaching the cargo area in a truck from the Jordanian side. He exited the vehicle during an inspection and began firing at guards who returned fire, killing Al-Jazi.
Following the attack, Israel temporarily closed its three other land crossings. Allenby reopened to pedestrian traffic on Monday but remained closed to trucks.
The Allenby crossing is primarily used by Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to travel to Jordan. Israeli travelers use border crossings in Eilat and the northern Jordan Valley.
The three Israelis killed were identified as Yohanan Shahouri, a 61-year-old father of six from Ma'ale Efraim, 65-year-old Yuri Birnbaum of Moshav Naama, and Adrian Marcelo Podmesser, a resident of Ariel.
Jordanians celebrated the attack with fireworks and distributed sweets.
Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, according to a preliminary United Nations report
Some 1.5 million people were still without electricity on Monday and a major bridge across the swollen and fast-moving Red River collapsed in northern Phu Tho province
The attack also wounded at least 15 others
The protests started across Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore, before spreading to cities in several European countries and to the US
The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the health ministry
The 87-year-old pope is visiting Papua New Guinea as part of his ambitious 12-day, four-country tour of Southeast Asia and Oceania, the longest of his 11-year-old papacy
Authorities were searching for Joseph Couch, considered a person of interest in the shooting that temporarily closed I-75 in both directions