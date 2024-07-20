Israeli jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks, military says

Hundreds of protesters storm the premises, set alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building, says station official
Israel's military said on Saturday Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthis that left one person dead, expressing concern over a possible further escalation, a spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," said Farhan Haq, adding a call for "maximum restraint."
Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
The country recorded one of the world's highest number of fatalities from the pandemic with more than 230,000 deaths reported by December 2023
Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
It was a flawless plan by the supreme leader which guaranteed the survival of the Islamic Republic, according to pro-reform analyst Saeed Laylaz
Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia
The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters