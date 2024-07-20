Israeli jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks, military says

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 8:47 PM

Israel's military said on Saturday Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthis that left one person dead, expressing concern over a possible further escalation, a spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," said Farhan Haq, adding a call for "maximum restraint."