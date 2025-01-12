Israeli government approves new ambassadors, consuls general

An Israeli flag flutters in the sky. Reuters File Photo

The Israeli government gave its formal approval to several ambassadorial and consular appointments on Sunday.

Appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan is Ronen Kraus, who serves as the Foreign Ministry's Director of the Eurasia Division.

Appointed as Ambassador to the Philippines is Dana Koresh, who serves as head of the Foreign Ministry's Division in the Human Capital and Training Division.

Peleg Levy, who previously served as Israel's Ambassador to Paraguay will become Ambassador to Chile. Appointed as Ambassador to Bahrain is Shmuel Revel, who serves as the Ministry's Special Envoy for Energy. Metanya Cohen, who heads the ministry's Latin America Division will become ambassador to Panama, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

Among the new Consul General appointments are Yaniv Revach in Mumbai, Elad Stromeier in Chicago, and Eliaz Loff in Montreal.