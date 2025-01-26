Israeli fire kills 1, injures 17 as hundreds of south Lebanon residents try to return home

Photo: AFP

Israeli fire killed one person and wounded 17 others in south Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media and security sources said, as residents sought to return to homes in the border area where Israeli forces remained on the ground after a deadline for their withdrawal passed.

Israel said on Friday it intended to keep troops on the ground beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the US-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel did not say how long its forces would remain.

The deal stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from south Lebanon as Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area and the Lebanese army deployed, within in a 60-day period which ended on Sunday morning.

Israel has said the terms had not been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, while Lebanon's US-backed military on Saturday accused Israel of procrastinating in its withdrawal.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli forces opened fire on residents of the village of Kfar Kila after they crossed a barricade put up by Israeli forces, wounding five.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.