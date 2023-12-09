UAE

Israeli drone strike in Syria killed 3 Hezbollah members: Sources

Army declines to comment on the attack in Quneitra, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

By Reuters

Israeli soldiers and military vehicles during a drill in the annexed Golan Heights earlier this year. — AFP file photo
Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM

Three members of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southwest Syria on Friday, according to two regional sources close to Damascus.

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said.

The Israeli army declined to comment on the strike in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Al Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

