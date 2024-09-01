Israeli defence minister calls for deal to bring Gaza hostages home

People pay their respects at a memorial vigil for Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six Israeli hostages whose body was recovered from Hamas captivity in Gaza, inside a community center in his family's neighbourhood in Jerusalem on Sunday. REUTERS

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:31 PM

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to conclude a ceasefire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining hostages home from Gaza, as the bodies of six of those taken on Oct. 7 were brought home.

"It's too late for the abductees who were murdered in cold blood. The abductees who remain in the captivity of Hamas must be returned home," he said on the social media platform X.

"The political-security cabinet must convene immediately and reverse the decision made on Thursday," he said, referring to a decision by the cabinet to insist on keeping troops in the so-called Philadelphi corridor, along the southern edge of Gaza.

Netanyahu's insistence on keeping troops in the corridor to prevent Hamas smuggling weapons in from Egypt, has been widely seen as one of the major obstacles to an agreement with Hamas in talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

Gallant has clashed repeatedly with Netanyahu and hardline religious nationalist ministers over the need to reach a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring the remaining hostages back in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Around a third of the 101 Israeli and foreign captives still in Gaza are believed to have died, with the fate of the others unknown.