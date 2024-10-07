Israeli army tells people to leave Lebanon coast from Awali river southward

Photo: AFP File

The Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson issued an urgent warning on Monday to people to avoid being present on the beach or on boats on Lebanon's coast from the Awali river southward until further notice.

One year after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel and consequent airstrikes with nearly 42,000 killed in Gaza, the conflict has widened to include clashes with Lebanon and other countries.

Cross-border fire continued between Israel and Hezbollah for months after Oct 7, but were mostly limited to the Israel-Lebanon border area before the recent upsurge.

Earlier, a Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit Monday near the country's only airport in Beirut, close to Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the capital.