Israeli army says 3 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting, toll reaches 75

75 were injured in the fatal accident
The Israeli army said Monday three more soldiers had been killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of troop deaths there to 75 since the war began.
All three died in northern Gaza on Sunday, the military said. The deaths brought the total number of Israeli defence personnel killed since October 7 -- among them those who died in the Hamas attacks themselves, and including soldiers, reservists, kibbutz guards and others -- to 401.
ALSO READ:
75 were injured in the fatal accident
Vaping had been sold to governments as a tool to help long-term smokers quit, the Health Minister said
No tsunami threat issued to Australia from the quake
Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions