Israeli airstrike targets three cars in Syria's Homs, state news agency says

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:47 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:27 PM

An Israeli airstrike targeted three cars carrying medical and relief materials in the industrial city in Syria's Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday, adding that material damage was reported.

The state news agency quoted the head of the industrial city in a town of Homs as saying that no factories were targeted inside the city and that the sound of the blast was a result of the Israeli strike.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Almost one year since the Gaza war, the conflict has widened to include clashes with Iran and Lebanon.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region. Iran has signalled it is fully ready for retaliation; Israel has been weighing options for its response.