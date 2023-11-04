Israel will 'find and eliminate' Hamas Gaza chief: Defence minister

Police say an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire around 3am in the neighbourhood of Ybor City
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yayha Sinwar, the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces continued to fight street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.
ALSO READ:
Police say an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire around 3am in the neighbourhood of Ybor City
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work