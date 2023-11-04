UAE

Israel will 'find and eliminate' Hamas Gaza chief: Defence minister

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 9:58 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 10:10 PM

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yayha Sinwar, the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces continued to fight street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.

