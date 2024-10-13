Israel widens Lebanon strikes as troops fight Hezbollah along border

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese viallge of Kfar Tibnit on October 11, 2024. — AFP

Israel expanded its aerial bombardment of targets in Lebanon, hitting areas both in and outside traditional Hezbollah bastions, as its troops battled militants across the border on Sunday.

In areas where Hezbollah holds sway, Israeli warplanes hit a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh on Saturday, and then a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border on Sunday, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

There have also been deadly strikes in other areas of Lebanon — one on a Shia Muslim village in a mostly Christian mountain area, and another in north Lebanon, the health ministry said.

AFP footage shot from the northern Deir Billa area after the strike there showed rescuers and villagers digging with bare hands through rubble as smoke rose from the site.

The mayor of Kfar Tibnit, where the NNA said a strike destroyed a mosque, said he felt he had lost a beloved site that brought people together.

"It was a significant place because families used to gather in the square right next to it on special occasions," Fuad Yassin told AFP, adding that the mosque was at least 100 years old.

Lebanon's health ministry said strikes on three villages on Saturday killed 15 people.

Israel has alleged that militants use civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and Gaza to conduct operations — a claim the groups have denied.

The Israeli military said its 36th division continued "targeted and limited operational activity" in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah.

In a statement, it said Israeli jets had hit "Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets".

On the ground, soldiers had "eliminated dozens of terrorists".

According to the NNA, Israeli forces have "escalated their attacks" on southern Lebanon, with "successive air strikes from midnight until morning" pounding several border villages.

Hezbollah said it clashed with Israeli troops who tried to "infiltrate" twice into a border village, sparking an hour-long battle.

It later said it shelled Israeli soldiers gathered in Maroun Al Ras village.

Early Sunday, Israel said it intercepted five more projectiles fired from Lebanon as air raid sirens sounded.

The military said Hezbollah launched about 320 projectiles into Israel over the weekend of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

It also said roughly 280 "terror targets" were attacked in Lebanon and Gaza over the same period.

Israel on Saturday told residents of south Lebanon not to return home, and issued new evacuation warnings for several villages.

With no sign of a let-up in the violence, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned against a "catastrophic" regional conflict.

In an interview with AFP, Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping mission Unifil, said he feared an Israeli escalation against Hezbollah could soon spiral "into a regional conflict with catastrophic impact for everyone".

There is "no military solution", Tenenti said.

Hamas sparked the year-long war in Gaza by launching the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.