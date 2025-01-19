Israel says recovered body of soldier held in Gaza since the 2014 conflict

A protester holds a portrait of Oron Shaul, an Israel soldier killed in combat in 2014 and held in Gaza by Hamas ever since, in Tel Aviv on November 4, 2023. — AFP

Israel said on Sunday that it had recovered the body of a soldier killed in combat in 2014 and held in Gaza by Hamas ever since.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the body of Oron Shaul, who was killed on July 20, 2014, was recovered in an operation by the army and the Shin Bet security agency.

"In a special...operation, before the ceasefire takes effect, we returned to Israel the remains of Golani Brigade fighter Oron Shaul", he said.

The recovery of Shaul's body was announced earlier by the Israeli military. Shaul was killed during the six-week-long 2014 Gaza war.