Israel says looking into 'grave and awful' Rafah strike

Palestinian children look at the damages while searching for food among burnt debris at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Reuters

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:18 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:19 PM

Israel said Monday it was looking into the "grave and awful" impact on Palestinian civilians of a Gaza strike the previous night that the army said had targeted Hamas operatives.

"We're looking into this," said government spokesman Avi Hyman, after officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza had reported 45 killed in a displacement camp where the strike caused a fire.

"It was definitely grave," Hyman said. "Any loss of life, civilian live, is grave and is awful. We seek to go after Hamas and limit civilian casualties... This is an unfolding story."

The strike was aimed at two Hamas militants responsible for "many attacks" targeting Israelis in the occupied West Bank, he said.

"The were drenched in Israeli blood, these two individuals," Hyman said.

"According to initial reports, a fire broke out after the attack. These terrorists were hiding underground, and it would appear that there were civilian casualties."