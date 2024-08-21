Israel says it bombed Hezbollah arms depots in Bekaa Valley

This picture taken during a guided tour by the media office of the Hezbollah shows a man salvaging the remains of a destroyed greenhouse at the site of reported overnight Israeli bombardment on Sarein in the Bekaa valley in east-central Lebanon on August 20, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 3:32 PM

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it bombed Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley overnight, its latest strike on arms depots in a major stronghold of the powerful Iranian-backed militia.

The air attack came hours after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that "attacking munitions warehouses in Lebanon is preparation for anything that might happen".

Hezbollah said it had retaliated for the strike on the Bekaa region by firing Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military logistics site in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict.

While most of the exchanges of fire have played out along Lebanon's volatile southern border with Israel, some Israeli strikes have occurred deeper into Lebanon, including the Bekaa Valley, which borders Syria.

There was no immediate confirmation from security sources in Lebanon that weapons depots were targeted on Tuesday. The sources said the strike was in a residential area near the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa.

The airstrikes left at least two people dead and 19 injured, according to the security sources, but it was not immediately clear if those killed were civilians or fighters.

Another Israeli airstrike on Wednesday hit a car on the outskirts of the southern port city of Sidon, killing a member of the armed wing of the Palestinian faction Fatah, two Palestinian sources said. Israel has regularly bombed Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites in south Lebanon. More than 600 people in Lebanon have been killed since the start of the clashes last October, including more than 400 Hezbollah combatants and 132 civilians, according to a Reuters toll. Targeting arms depots has picked up more recently. On Saturday, the Israeli military said it targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants in an airstrike. Lebanon's state news agency said at least 10 Syrian nationals, including two children, were killed in this incident. Another airstrike late on Monday hit a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Bekaa region.

In July, Israel bombed another depot storing ammunition belonging to Hezbollah in the town of Adloun in south Lebanon, three security sources said.