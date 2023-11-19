Israel says Houthis seize ship in Red Sea

Hundreds of street vendors’ stalls in Dakar’s bustling Liberté 6 market were recently bulldozed to make way for a new bus system
Israel said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthis had seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.
The Houthis have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Hamas militants it has been battling in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.
Last week, the Houthi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a ship - which it did not name - had been seized, and stressed that Israel was not involved in its ownership, operation or the make-up of its international crew.
"There were no Israelis on the ship," it said.
The Israeli military said in an earlier statement the ship seizure took place in the Red Sea.
ALSO READ:
Hundreds of street vendors’ stalls in Dakar’s bustling Liberté 6 market were recently bulldozed to make way for a new bus system
The pandemic encouraged customers and businesses alike to integrate digital technology into their everyday lives and increased the adoption of cashless payment methods
Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The flow of remittances is influenced by labour migration patterns, which are affected by economic, political, and demographic factors
For Israel to stop killing the Palestinians, the first step must start with something we all do every day
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration