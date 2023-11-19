Israel says Houthis seize ship in Red Sea

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:07 PM

Israel said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthis had seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Hamas militants it has been battling in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

Last week, the Houthi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a ship - which it did not name - had been seized, and stressed that Israel was not involved in its ownership, operation or the make-up of its international crew.

"There were no Israelis on the ship," it said.

The Israeli military said in an earlier statement the ship seizure took place in the Red Sea.

