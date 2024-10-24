Israel pounds Lebanon, destroys residential complex in 'most violent' strikes on Beirut

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential complex in the Leylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 23. Photo: AFP

Israel unleashed a wave of air strikes on Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold on Wednesday night, Lebanese state media said, as the Israel-Hezbollah war reached its one-month mark.

With six buildings levelled in at least 17 Israeli raids, the strikes mark one of the most brutal nights in the capital's southern suburbs since the war erupted on September 23.

Separately, Syria's state media reported Israeli air strikes on a residential building in Damascus and a military site in Homs that killed a soldier and wounded seven others.

The raids came after US secretary of state Antony Blinken, on a visit to Israel, told the US ally to avoid further escalation with Iran.

Israel is fighting Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and has vowed to retaliate against Iran for an October 1 missile attack.

In Lebanon, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported at least 17 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, calling the raids "the most violent in the area since the beginning of the war".

Six buildings were destroyed around the suburb of Laylaki, NNA said, including a residential complex hit by four Israeli strikes "causing a large fire".

AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts in the embattled suburb after the Israeli army issued an Arabic-language evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.

There was no warning, however, for a strike that hit the Jnah neighbourhood in southern Beirut.

That strike killed one person and wounded five others, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

'The whole city shook'

In southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes pounded Tyre, leaving swaths of its centre in ruins and sparking a new exodus from the once vibrant coastal city.

"The whole city shook," said resident Rana, who fled to the seafront after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning.