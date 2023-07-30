Israel opposition demands 18 month freeze in judicial overhaul

The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition on Sunday demanded that the government freeze its judicial overhaul for 18 months if it wants to resume negotiations on a consensus formula for the changes.
Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition pushed through the first elements of an overhaul of Israel's judiciary, seeking to restrict judges from challenging some government decisions. The moves have triggered months of demonstrations among Israeli opponents.
Netanyahu, who has been urged to seek consensus by Israel's president, paused his overhaul earlier this year to hold talks with the opposition. But after those talks broke down, Netanyahu pressed ahead anyway, pushing last week's bill through parliament in a narrow vote over an opposition boycott.
Speaking to parliament on Sunday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said that if the government wanted the consensus talks to resume, it should pass legislation jointly with the opposition to pause its overhaul for 18 months. Changes made during that period would require a two-thirds majority, he said.
"If the government wants to reach broad consensus, the burden of proof is on it," Lapid said.
ALSO READ:
"As long as there is no freeze of the legislation, there is no point nor logic to discussing other laws or other agreements, because it is entirely clear that the government will again run away at the last moment."
Netanyahu's Likud Party, in response, said it was willing to negotiate but claimed that Lapid, who served briefly as prime minister last year, was demanding more conditions than he would insist on from the Palestinians.
Monday's amendment limits the Supreme Court's powers to void some government decisions if it deems them "unreasonable".
Netanyahu's coalition says the judicial changes are needed to push back against what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.
Critics say the changes will open the door to abuses of power by removing effective checks on the executive's authority.
The Supreme Court agreed to discuss petitions to strike down the new law in September, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown.
The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe