Israel, Lebanon have agreed terms to end Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Axios citing US official

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Axios reported on Monday citing an unnamed senior US official.

Israel's government on Monday said it was moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah but there were still outstanding issues.

Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism but said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not to be trusted.

Israel's ambassador to the United States was quoted as saying a deal could transpire within days. CNN, citing a source, said Netanyahu had approved the emerging deal "in principle" but Israel still had reservations over some details.

Hostilities have intensified in parallel with the diplomatic flurry: Over the weekend, Israel carried out powerful airstrikes, one of which killed at least 29 people in central Beirut - while the Iran-backed Hezbollah unleashed one of its biggest rocket salvoes yet on Sunday, firing 250 missiles.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah spiralled into full-scale war in September when Israel went on the offensive, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.