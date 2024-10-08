Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Iran vows stronger retaliation if attacked

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi warned Israel on Tuesday against launching an attack on his country, saying that any strike on Iranian infrastructure would be met with a stronger retaliation.

Iran attacked Israel last week with a salvo of missiles and Israel has vowed to retaliate.

"If any attack against our country takes place, our response will be more powerful," Araqchi said in a televised speech.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Our enemies know what kind of targets inside the Zionist Regime (Israel) are in our reach," Araqchi added.

Iran's oil minister landed on Kharg Island, home to the country's main export terminal, and held talks with a naval commander on Sunday, the oil ministry's news website Shana reported, amid concern Israel could attack energy facilities.