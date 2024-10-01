Israel has carried out raids in Lebanon for months: Military

This picture taken during a media tour in Israel's northern town of Metula shows a room, reported to be a cross-border tunnel dug by Hezbollah in 2018, near the border wall with Lebanon on August 2, 2023. — AFP

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 4:58 PM

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids into southern Lebanon for months, uncovering Hezbollah tunnels and weapon caches under homes and uncovering invasion plans by the group, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday.

Hagari said the details were being declassified, hours after Israel announced a ground invasion against the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.

Dozens of such operations had uncovered detailed plans by Hezbollah to enter Israel and carry out an attack similar to the one led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 last year.

The findings and evidence discovered under homes in villages in southern Lebanon during the raids will be presented to the international community, Hagari said. He presented videos from soldiers' body-cameras and maps.