Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza

The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
Israel on Tuesday handed over to Palestinian authorities the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in recent weeks, health officials in the Palestinian enclave said.
The bodies, which had been held in Israel, were handed over through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing and will be buried in mass graves in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, the officials said.
The health ministry in Gaza did not immediately say how many bodies had been handed over.
Israel, which began a military offensive in Gaza after Palestinian militants from the coastal enclave attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, did not immediately comment on the handover.
