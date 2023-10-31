Israel-Hamas war: At least 50 killed as strike hits Gaza refugee camp, says health ministry

He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.
"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.
AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the densely crowded camp.
Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.
Ragheb Aqal, a Jabalia resident, described the strikes as "an earthquake" which shook the entire refugee camp.
"I went and saw the destruction... homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers," the 41-year-old told AFP.
"There's no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded."
People were still "transporting the remains of children, women and elderly", he added.
Earlier Tuesday, the health ministry in Gaza said 8,525 people have been killed in the narrow strip of land since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.
The war erupted after Hamas militants from Gaza launched attacks on Israeli communities and army posts, killing around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
