Brazil's Ile Sartuzi: The idea came to him when he saw a museum volunteer handing visitors coins to handle
Israel declared dead on Monday two more of its hostages being held in Gaza, as talks to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the release of some 120 captives there were set to resume later this week.
The Israeli military said it was still investigating the deaths in captivity of the two hostages, Yagev Buchshtab, a 35-year-old sound technician, and Alex Dancyg, 76, a historian, who were abducted from their homes in kibbutzim near the border with Gaza during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
An Israeli negotiation team was due on Thursday to set off to mediated Gaza ceasefire talks that would include the issue of hostages being released in return for Palestinian prisoners.
"Yagev and Alex were taken alive and should have returned alive to their families and to their country," the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement.
"Their death in captivity is a tragic reflection of the consequences of foot-dragging in negotiations."
Israeli authorities have so far pronounced dead in absentia around a third of the hostages still held in Gaza.
Brazil's Ile Sartuzi: The idea came to him when he saw a museum volunteer handing visitors coins to handle
The livestock industry accounts for around 30% of global methane emissions
Clashes between protesters and security forces killed at least 139 people across the South Asian nation
Weakening country's momentum towards renewables appears to be a key goal of the nuclear policy, say political and energy analysts
The Israeli Prime Minister is scheduled to address the US Congress on Wednesday
In more than two centuries of democracy, American voters have elected only one Black president and never a woman
The cost of the future F-22 replacement has come under scrutiny after topping $300 million each, three times the cost of an F-35
The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear, says Dr Jackson