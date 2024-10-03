Israel claims hitting Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut

A resident stands amid the devastation following an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 7:04 PM

Israel's military said on Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

Israel announced this week that its troops had started "ground raids" into parts of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah, after days of heavy bombardment of areas across the country where the group holds sway.

The Israeli military said it hit "targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut".

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported three air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, with a source close to Hezbollah telling AFP the target was an evacuated building that housed the group's media relations office.

Israel told Lebanese people to evacuate more than 20 villages and the city of Nabatiyeh.

"For your own safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Awali River. Save your lives," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

Hezbollah said it fought off a bid by Israeli troops to advance at Fatima's Gate on the border.

It also said it set off two explosive devices against advancing Israeli forces as it kept up its cross-border rocket fire.

The military said an overnight strike killed 15 Hezbollah fighters in Bint Jbeil, an area heavily damaged during Israel's last war with the militant group in 2006.