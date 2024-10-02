Israel bars UN chief Antonio Guterres from entering country

Protections under the law include the right to know what brain data is being collected, limit its disclosure, and to be able to opt-out or have it deleted
Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.
Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday amid an escalation in fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Many were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Guterres on Tuesday issued a brief statement referencing only the "latest attacks in the Middle East" and condemning the conflict "with escalation after escalation". Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had sent troops into south Lebanon.
Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, said Guterres' failure to call out Iran made him 'persona non grata' in Israel.
"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said.
"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres."
ALSO READ:
Protections under the law include the right to know what brain data is being collected, limit its disclosure, and to be able to opt-out or have it deleted
Duterte family keen to challenge Marcos after alliance collapses
Experts say authorities did not prepare adequately for the disaster despite forecasts of intense storms
Of the identified dead, about 56 per cent are estimated to be women and children, according to a Reuters calculation based on Palestinian data
Palestinian health officials say at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat
Ishiba faces anger over rising living costs, volatile security environment
I am free today after years of incarceration because I pleaded guilty to journalism, says WikiLeaks founder
16 students and three teachers hospitalised, says Transport Minister Juangroongruangkit