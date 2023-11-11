Israel army to aid evacuation of babies from Gaza hospital

A medical worker assists a premature Palestinian baby who lies in an incubator at the maternity ward of Al Shifa Hospital. — Reuters file

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 10:54 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 10:58 PM

The Israeli military said Saturday it will aid the evacuation of babies from Gaza's largest hospital, amid intense fighting around the facility between soldiers and Palestinian groups.

"The staff of the Al Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow, we will help the babies in the paediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

