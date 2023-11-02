Israel army says Gaza City encircled: Spokesman

Flashes are seen lighting up the sky during an Israeli military attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. — AFP

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 11:08 PM

Israel's army said on Thursday its forces have encircled the Hamas stronghold of Gaza City following days of expanding ground operations in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

Israeli forces have engaged in fierce ground battles inside the Palestinian territory since Friday evening even as calls grow for Israel to stop its blistering air and ground assault.

"The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all," Hagari said.

