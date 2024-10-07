Israel army says conducting 'targeted' strike in southern Beirut

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

The Israeli army on Monday said its forces were launching a "targeted" strike in a southern Beirut suburb that the military described as a key Hezbollah stronghold.

"The IDF (Israeli army) is currently conducting a targeted strike in the area of Dahiyeh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold," the army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security official said Israel struck near Beirut airport.

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit Monday near the country's only airport in Beirut, close to Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the capital.

"Israel conducted an air strike near the airport," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district," after earlier saying "series of strikes" hit other south Lebanon locations.