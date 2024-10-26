Israel army says conducting 'precise strikes' on military targets in Iran

Screengrab from X

The Israeli military said on Saturday it was carrying out "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran.

"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the military said in a statement.

The military said it had "fully mobilised" its offensive and defensive capabilities as it carried out strikes.

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised," the military said in a statement. Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a separate statement, called on the people to be "alert and vigilant".

Iran state TV said Saturday "strong explosions" were heard around the capital, Tehran, without specifying the cause of the blasts.

"Minutes ago, the sound of strong explosions were heard from around Tehran, the source of these sounds is not yet clear," state TV presenter said. An AFP reporter also heard the explosions.

Several Tehran residents reported hearing "strong and loud sounds" around the capital, the official IRNA news agency said.