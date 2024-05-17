E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza

'Last night, the Israel Defence Forces (army) rescued the bodies of our hostages,' a military spokesman said

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 8:22 PM

The Israeli army said Friday that troops had recovered the bodies of three hostages in the war-torn Gaza Strip who had been "murdered" by their captors.

"Last night, the Israel Defence Forces (army) rescued the bodies of our hostages Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter, who were taken hostage during the Hamas massacre on October 7 and murdered," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised address.


ALSO READ:

More news from World