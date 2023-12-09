Israel army chief says need to 'press harder' in Gaza

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 10:24 PM

Israel needs to "press harder" in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, army chief Herzi Halevi said Saturday, a day after the United States vetoed a UN bid for a ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

"Every day, we're seeing more and more terrorists killed, more and more terrorists wounded, and in recent days we're seeing terrorists surrendering – this is a sign their network's falling apart, a sign we need to press harder," Halevi said at a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

