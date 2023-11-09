UAE

Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in North Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee

The first humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday

By AP

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 8:00 PM

The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.

The Biden administration says it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting. President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the first humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.

