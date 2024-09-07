Iraq confirms meteor burned up in its atmosphere

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM

The Iraqi Meteorological Organisation confirmed on Saturday that the light observed in the skies over Iraq on Friday was the result of a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement on Saturday, carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the organisation stated that it is closely monitoring what is being circulated on social media regarding the meteor's fall in Iraq and the fear it is causing among Iraqi citizens.