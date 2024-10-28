Iraq complains to UN over Israel's use of its airspace in attacking Iran

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Iraq has submitted a complaint to the UN over Israel's use of its airspace to strike Iran on Saturday, an Iraqi government spokesperson said on Monday.

Israel had said it struck military sites in Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Iran said its air defence system successfully countered Israel's attacks on military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam with "limited damage" to some locations.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).

On the day of the attack, Iran and Iraq suspended flights briefly but they later announced opening their airspaces and resuming flights.

'Bitter consequences'

Despite calls for de-escalation following the Israeli strike, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel after the Israeli attack.