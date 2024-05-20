Iran's Raisi confirmed dead; Mohammad Mokhber set to become interim President

File. Iranian Vice President's Media Office shows Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. Photo: AFP

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash, the Iranian state TV confirmed on Monday. According to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the minister of foreign affairs, the government cabinet convened an urgent meeting.

So who will be the next president? Below is a brief outline of what Iran's constitution says happens when a president is incapacitated or dies in office:

If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran.

A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

Mohammad Mokhber, 68, Iran's first vice president who, based on the country's constitution, is expected to become interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi.

Born on Sept. 1, 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president. Mokhber was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia's military, sources told Reuters at the time. The team also included two senior officials from Iran's Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council. Mokhber had previously been head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader. Setad, whose full name is Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, or the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was set up under an order issued by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei's predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It ordered aides to sell and manage properties supposedly abandoned after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and channel the bulk of the proceeds to charity.

In 2010, the European Union included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in "nuclear or ballistic missile activities". Two years later, it removed him from the list.

