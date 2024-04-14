Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation

Multiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was shot dead by a policewoman at the scene
Iran warned Israel on Sunday of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran's overnight drone and missile attack, adding that U.S. bases would be targeted if Washington backs any Israeli military action against Iran.
Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike against Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria's capital on April 1 that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Our response will be much larger than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran," armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state TV, adding that Tehran warned Washington via Switzerland that any backing of Israeli retaliation against Iran would result in U.S. regional bases being targeted.
"Our operations are over and we have no intention to continue them," Bagheri said, before claiming that Iran's attack had successfully targeted two Israeli military bases.
Addressing Iranian state TV, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, said Tehran had entered a new equation in which any Israeli attack on its interests, assets, officials or citizens would be reciprocated from its own territory.
ALSO READ:
Multiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was shot dead by a policewoman at the scene
At launch, BARK Air routes will fly from New York to Los Angeles and London. Ticket bookings opened on April 11
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he will be unable to get a fair trial in New York
Italian news agency ANSA reported that the designer died at home in Florence after a long illness
Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon
They were reported missing last Saturday by a woman who told the US Coast Guard her three uncles never returned from Pikelot Atoll
Palestinians have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood