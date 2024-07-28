Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows Khamenei (L), and president elect Masoud Pezeshikan (R) during the new president endorsement ceremony in Tehran on Sunday. AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 3:07 PM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave on Sunday his official endorsement of Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic's ninth president, following snap elections won by the reformist camp's candidate.

In a message read by the director of Khamenei's office, he said: "I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

The new reformist president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

The endorsement ceremony was held in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats, and broadcast on state TV.

It took place as banks and most government offices were ordered shut nationwide on Sunday to tackle an extreme heatwave.

Following the event, acting president Mohammad Mokhber handed over official responsibilities to 69-year-old Pezeshkian.

Later Sunday, Pezeshkian appointed reformist Mohammad Reza Aref, 72, as his first vice-president, according to an announcement carried by state TV.

Aref has represented Tehran in parliament and served as first vice-president and communications minister under Iran's last reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and parliament member for the northwestern city of Tabriz since 2008, was Khatami's health minister.

On July 5 the reformist candidate won a runoff race against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Pezeshkian secured more than 16 million votes, or about 54 per cent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.

Turnout in the runoff election stood at 49.8 per cent, up from a record low of about 40 per cent in the first round, according to Iran's electoral authority.

Jalili attended Sunday's ceremony, as did former moderate president Hassan Rouhani who had backed Pezeshkian's presidential bid along with Iran's main reformist coalition.

Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran's reformist camp allowed to stand in the election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.