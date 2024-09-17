Iran's ambassador to Lebanon injured by pager explosion

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:38 PM

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was slightly injured on Tuesday by the explosion of an electronic pager, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, as numerous such devices exploded across Lebanon.

"Amani has a superficial injury and is currently under observation in a hospital," Fars quoted a source as saying.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, strongly condemned the "terrorist attack" and thanked Lebanon for providing immediate medical treatment to Amani, Iranian state media reported.

