Iran vows to help armed groups to confront Israel after Nasrallah's killing

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM

Iran vowed on Sunday to assist armed groups in confronting Israel following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Iranian state media quoted Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying these groups would carry on confronting Israel.

"We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance," Qalibaf said.

He also issued a warning to the United States.

"The US is complicit in all of these crimes and...has to accept the repercussions," he said.